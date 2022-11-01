Eldon Methodist Church
The Eldon Methodist Church, located at 611 Elm Street in Eldon, will host their annual Harvest Supper from 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Fried chicken, homemade mashed potatoes and gravy and corn will be served. Guests will have the choice of pie or brownie for dessert. This will be carry out or car-side pick up only. Local delivery only by calling 641-652-3207. The church will accept a free-will offering.
The Eldon Methodist Church just completed and delivered 114 mission kits with a value of $1,875 for the Ingathering, which supports Midwest Missions. There were a variety of kits that included school kits, layette kits, birthing kits, personal dignity kits and feminine hygiene kits for shipment to areas in the United States and other countries.
Union Liberty Church
Union Liberty Church, located at 1143 325th St., Bussey, will host their annual bazaar. The church will serve a free-will supper of ham, cheesy potatoes, green beans, rolls and dessert from 5:30-7 p.m. The bazaar will have craft items, popcorn balls, jewelry, baked goods, candy, jelly yard decor and more. All proceeds will go to the Bless a Veteran Christmas project.
