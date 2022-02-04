Benefit breakfast scheduled for Heartland
BLAKESBURG — Benefit Breakfast for Christian Womens Fellowship to be served 7 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 at Blakesburg Christian Church in Blakesburg. The breakfast menu will include biscuit and sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage, choice of beverage and rolls. Free will donation to be collected. The proceeds will go to Heartland Pregnancy Center in Ottumwa.
Traveling tote moves to SIEDA
The "traveling tote" for the donation of shoes and boots will be at the SIEDA office building at 725 West Second Street for a time. This is the second placement of the tote, part of the Soles 4 Souls shoe pantry drive. Forty shoes were donated at the pantry from the first tote placement at the Southern Iowa Mental Health Center on Albia Road.
Shoes can also be delivered to the Bible Baptist Church located at 944 West Williams Street in Ottumwa.
Since November, more than 150 shoes and boots have been distributed.
Religion page submission guidelines
The deadline for religious news items is noon on Wednesday, prior to Saturday’s publication, space permitting. News items include announcements on guest speakers, pastors and musicians or other special services. Submissions announcing other events will be passed on to the appropriate department.
Announcements regarding Christmas, Easter, Advent and Lenten services will have special guidelines as the seasons approach.
Those items submitted after the noon deadline on Wednesday will receive consideration, but there is no guarantee of publication.
Items will be published in the order they are received, as close to the date of the event as possible. While every effort will be made to run them on certain days, there is no guarantee of publication on a certain day.
Religious news items may be submitted via email to newsclerk@ottumwacourier.com. All submissions must include a name and phone number. For more information, call the news clerk at 641-684-4611 ext. 335.
Questions or information related to the church directory should be directed to the Courier’s classifieds department at 641-684-4611, then select classifieds option or by emailing classified@ottumwacourier.com.