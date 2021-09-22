OTTUMWA — Tuesday’s Reminisce Society focuses on the Orphan Train.
The program is set for 10 a.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall or via Zoom. Dennis Wilson will present “A System Like No Other: The Orphan Train.”
They system known as orphan trains ran from 1854 to 1929. It’s estimated more than 300,000 children — babies to teenagers — were transported by railroads to every state and territory in America. It has resulted in 4 million descendants.
Wilson is a retired Canadian Pacific Railroad conductor from Mason City. He has been speaking on and researching the orphan train movement for 10 years.
For access to the Zoom virtual meeting, call 641-682-7563 or email Ottumwa Public Library Director Sonja Ferrell at sferrell@ottumwapubliclibrary.org.