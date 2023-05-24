Join the Reminisce Society and Ottumwa Public Library at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 30 for the last society meeting of the spring. Rich Tyler with Humanities Iowa will be presenting “Why Save an Old Barn?”
Should we let them fall down? What is the real value of preserving our past? The example used in this presentation is the restoration of The Secrest 1883 Octagonal Barn. A story is told about how individuals and organizations rallied around Iowa farm history to contribute to the saving of this barn. The barn is open to the public, and photographers, artists and school children have all played an important role. How can you save your barn? What will they mean to future generations who grow up without them?
Reminisce Society programs are free and open to the public. This meeting will be held in person at K.C. Hall and virtually via Zoom. For questions, special accommodations, or to have your name added to the Zoom meeting, call 641-682-7563 or email director Sonja Ferrell at sferrell@ottumwapubliclibrary.org.
