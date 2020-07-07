OTTUMWA — Multiple projects at the Wapello County Jail will add beds and make other improvements.
Sheriff Don Phillips said Tuesday that the projects will cost a little more than $300,000. Projects were split into multiple different beds and contracts, which avoids the normal bidding process that would be required if the projects were bid as one.
Wapello County Supervisor Jerry Parker said doing individual bids for smaller contractors saves time.
“When we save time, we’re saving money,” Parker said.
The improvements are aimed to increase capacity but also address some concerns from the state’s jail inspector.
About 20 beds would be added to the jail and add two padded cells for the intake area. Work would also be done to renovate the 13 showers in the jail.
Phillips said the inspector has alerted the county that it has enough space in many cells to double bunk and increase capacity that way, as well.
The projects will be funded through the building maintenance budget at the law center, which Phillips said Ottumwa Police Chief Chad Farrington agreed to.
Phillips said the county budgets more than $60,000 a year to send inmates out of county when the jail is over capacity. Due to COVID-19, the jail has been under capacity but more are beginning to be arrested now and the jail has began approaching its capacity again, he said.
Another item related to the law center during Tuesday’s supervisors meeting was tabled. Supervisors were slated to approve a six-year generator maintenance contract for the law center. Phillips asked supervisors to table the agreement as it may be cheaper to lump multiple generators from other county departments together into one contract.
The recent COVID-19 expansion of the senior box program will continue at a rate of two boxes a month through 235 people through the end of December. The county was awarded a $12,000 grant from Area 15. The total cost is $21,000, leaving Wapello County to fund the remaining amount, which matched the normal contribution they budget for.