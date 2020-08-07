OTTUMWA — From widespread flooding in 2019 to the driest conditions in six years in 2020.
Western Iowa has been the epicenter of drought conditions, but now as much as 80 percent of the state is abnormally dry. A report this week from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources said that’s the highest percentage of drought conditions at one time since April 2014.
The United States Drought Monitor’s most recent report on Thursday showed abnormally dry conditions creeping into the Courier’s coverage area. Much of Appanoose County is abnormally dry now, according to the report.
Those conditions also extend into the southern portion of Monroe, the southwest portion of Wapello and western Davis County. Jefferson and Van Buren counties are two of the nine counties in Iowa that currently don’t have a drought status.
Abnormally dry is the least intense stage of drought tracked by the U.S. Drought Monitor. The scale extends up to exceptional drought.
Currently, the worst of the drought is in west-central Iowa, where portions of nine counties are in an extreme drought, the fourth-highest level of five. It’s the first time in two years an area of Iowa was in an extreme drought. Audubon, Carroll, Greene and Guthrie counties are included in that area, as well as portions of surrounding counties.
Drought conditions have been present in the state since mid-May, but have worsened significantly in the last month.
Statewide, July was drier and hotter than normal, with temperatures averaging 1.7 degrees above the normal and rainfall shy of the normal by 1.63 inches on average.
Ottumwa had 4.59 inches of rain in July, but more than half of that came in one day on July 1. The average temperature was 76.2 degrees, about 1.1 degrees more than normal, according to National Weather Service climate records.