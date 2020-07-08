CENTERVILLE — As invited members of the community expressed their views to U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley Wednesday, a common theme emerged: Get manufacturing from China back to America.
Grassley visited Your Square Deal and Appliances, a locally owned business on the Centerville square. The owner of the business, Kevin Wiskus, said while he sells almost exclusively made-in-America products, his business has still been disrupted by delays from overseas manufacturing.
Whether it’s a compressor part made in Brazil or a wiring harness made in China, delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic and economical factors have still impacted Wiskus’ business, he said, with supply chain delays.
“I would ask,” Wiskus said, “is that if they go through with another CARES Act or something, is what can you do to help incentivize U.S. manufacturing to bring back onshore a lot of that sub-component manufacturing.”
Jesse Fagen, the owner of Southern Iowa Heating and Cooling that he started in 2014, said he’s having trouble ordeirng supplies as well. His business handles heating and cooling systems as the name implies, but recently opened a plumbing division, as well.
Fagen tries to work primarily with U.S.-manufactured items, but says as much as 40 percent of his products come from Mexico or China.
“The stuff that’s not [made in America], I can’t get right now,” Fagen told Grassley. “We have a shortage in our supplies because of what’s going on in the world. If stuff was more local it would have been less of a problem.”
Grassley said COVID-19 has taught the country the downfall of a supply chain sourced from outside the country, and primarily from one country in particular.
“It isn’t a very good thing to have your supply chain based in one country, particularly China,” Grassley said. “We’re talking about allowing expensing for companies that have been moved back from China.”
INSURANCE
Dan Sales, owner and agent at Cook Insurance, asked whether the government is asking not to cancel insurance policies for nonpayment.
“We get … daily emails from insurance companies saying that they’re extending the cancelation protect up until October,” Sales said. “Unfortunately [our customers] don’t realize that even though they didn’t get a cancelation from their insurance company and their policy stays in force, if they don’t make that payment it [still] goes to collections.”
Grassley said it's similar to calls to allow people to lapse in their rent or mortgage payments until the end of COVID-19.
“Where does it end?” Grassley said, signaling he didn’t want the protections to continue to be extended. “There’s no such thing as a free lunch," referencing that landlords still have payments to make and the mortgages still need to be paid in full eventually.
Owen Byl, an incoming high school junior who says he wants to be a United States senator, was concerned with insurance protections for those with pre-existing conditions as another Supreme Court ruling is due on the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act.
“It is no secret that the coronavirus can cause permanent damage to some of its [victims], creating an influx of citizens with pre-existing conditions,” Byl said, adding that he is a Type 1 diabetic.
“If the [Trump] administration continues to push to get rid of the Affordable Care Act, what will you do to make sure the pre-existing conditions clause is not forgotten in the new law?” Byl asked.
Grassley said he anticipates the U.S. Supreme Court, when they rule on the case that challenges the legality of the Affordable Care Act, will be decided 5-4. He predicts U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts will be the deciding vote to uphold the ACA as constitutional and will cite precedent in doing so.
That said, Grassley said he feels there is bipartisan support to continue to protect those with preexisting conditions. He also said that he believed HIPPA offered protections to those with preexisting conditions.
SMALL BUSINESS POLICY
Fagen asked for the government to give more incentives to small businesses that are reinvesting into their community and growing their businesses.
When he began his business in 2014 he had two employees: himself and one other. They are now at 19 and want to hire more, he said.
“But the biggest struggle for me on the federal end is [there is no] incentive on growth,” Fagen said. “ Every year I dread going to do my taxes because the growth I’ve done, I’m punished for it.”
Grassley said legislators aimed to help small businesses as part of the last two major tax bills.
Fagen said he would like to see incentives based on the growth of employment. He also noted he recently built a new structure for the next structure, but tax laws require that investment to be written off over 25 years whereas a hog confinement, for the example he gave, can be written off in one.
Grassley agreed but said it’s a tough sell in Washington.
“Over the 25-year period of time, if you expense it all this year versus a little bit every …year, the federal government’s not gonna lose any money either way,” Grassley said.