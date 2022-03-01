OTTUMWA — The resignation of an employee and coach in the Ottumwa Community School District has garnered pushback from students and parents in the district.
Isaiah Cox, head girls' wrestling coach at Ottumwa High School, was listed in the Ottumwa School Board’s Feb. 28 personnel report under the list of resignations. Cox was also a transitions associate in the district’s Transitions program and an assistant football and track coach for OHS.
School board member Jeremy Weller said the board did not know the reasoning behind Cox’s resignation due to an appeal process.
“We are part of an appeal process, so we couldn’t get answers ourselves. But now that that it is coming to fruition tonight, we can start to ask those questions and see what happened,” Weller said. "It’s also a personnel matter. I know you want to know what’s going on, but you won’t unless you talk to Isaiah.”
Cox did not respond to a Facebook message from The Courier for comment. Athletics Director Mike Egbert and Superintendent Mike McGrory also did not respond to emails requesting comment.
Cox, Ottumwa's winningest wrestler, made school history last fall in becoming Ottumwa's first high school girls wrestling coach. He is a two-time state placewinner for the Bulldog boys with a program record 149 career wins.
News of Cox’s resignation drew public comment at the Feb. 28 school board meeting.
Elizabeth Luedtke, a parent of an athlete who wrestled with Cox as a high school student, spoke out against the “unfair forced resignation that has been placed upon him.”
“Isaiah is the kind of person who has shown his work ethic, not only in his achievements as an athlete, but as well as a person who has been able to motivate our young students,” Luedtke said. “I don’t believe that his resignation was fairly called upon. I believe that if that is the case, that more of those punishments should be awarded to other people within the district.”
Zachariah Shoemaker, a student athlete at OHS, called Cox one of his mentors.
“Being with him as my coach and as my mentor, I have seen nothing but great things from him,” Shoemaker said. “He is always showing me the right thing to do. He’s been there for me in every possible situation. He has helped me in everyday life … I’m very sad he’s no longer with us at OHS.”
Austin Fountain, a student athlete at OHS, said he and the student body deserve an answer as to why Cox was “forced into resignation.” Fountain and other students have started a petition asking the district to give Cox another chance. As of Feb. 28, the petition has more than 350 signatures.
“I believe as a student body who really cared about him, we deserve at least a few answers as to why he was forced into resignation … All we’re asking as a student body is to have the information to know exactly what happened and to give him at least another chance or at least another look at what happened.”
Lindsay Hubbell, a parent of athletes who wrestle for Cox, echoed Fountain’s request.
“As somebody from the community and somebody who has always thought of him [Cox] as a good role model to children, I think it would be great for us to understand why he is no longer with the school … I understand that people make mistakes and such, but it’s so quiet. I didn’t even know my boys’ wrestling coach was no longer a coach until today, and that’s kind of upsetting as a parent.”
The school board amended the personnel report to remove Cox’s name in order to table his resignation for the time being.