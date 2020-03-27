OTTUMWA — Staying at home during the virus pandemic doesn’t have to be limited to sitting on the couch and watching TV. It could be a great time to get creative by pursuing a new hobby, like gardening.
Joe Jacobs, Earl May Garden Center manager, said first-time gardeners could become green-thumbs in no time if they start planting early and learn about the plants they want to grow.
“Starting early is one of the best, best ways to be successful in gardening,” he said, “start your plants indoors and really take care of them, let them get a start before you put them out in the field, that way they outcompete weeds and grass … learn about the plant, pruning it, what type of food you give it.”
Granular fertilizer, composted manure, bat guano, or poultry waste can be some methods used to feed plants.
Soil and sunlight are critical factors. Jacobs said first-time gardeners may have a difficult time pinpointing what soil to use for their plants. Some may not even realize there are three different types of soil: sand, silt and clay. Sandy Loam, a mixture of all three, he said, may be the best for many plants.
Knowing when to water plants is also important. The Gardener's Supply Company is a website Jacobs recommends residents check out. There it said watering plants will depend on the type of plant, soil, weather, time of year and other factors. If a person chooses to work in a nursery, they would have to lift each pot before watering.
Gardening, he said, can provide health benefits and be a stress reliever, especially during the virus outbreak.
“Gardening is really good for you,” Jacobs said. “It helps with a lot of things, being closer to nature. It’s going to boost your immune system is what I’ve been thinking about recently. I want to be outside as much as I possibly can.”
“Food, fuel, medicine all those things come from plants, even any oil or coal,” he added. “It’s good to keep people active, there’s been a lot of research studies done about older people that work in gardens are healthier.”
Gardening can be a great educational opportunity for parents and children, too. He said parents can teach their kids to live a healthy lifestyle, calling it a “perfect opportunity to learn outside of the classroom.”
“I really think, like, eating carrots and potatoes,” Jacobs added, “and things that are soil-grown and well taken-care of — I think that’s a big part of gardening, too. Taking care of the soil first — you’re gonna get good yields of good garden crops.”
“Education is a really big part of getting people to eat healthier,” he said. “They need to start early. The biggest draws to gardening is for parents to help teach their kids where nutritious food comes from, what the food chain looks like, and how to take care of yourself and food practices and procedures.”