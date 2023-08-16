OTTUMWA — Two weeks ago, the tennis court project headed up by the Ottumwa Community School District appeared headed for hiatus, and the city's funding contribution was tabled.
In a matter of minutes Tuesday inside council chambers at City Hall, everything changed.
School district officials proposed a revised eight-court project along Center Avenue that would steer clear of the city's ongoing sewer-separation project planned for next year, and the council voted 4-0 to approve the project moving forward.
The item wasn't on the agenda, but was taken off the table for further discussion and later voted on, and also took a little needling by superintendent Mike McGrory to get the council on board.
"I got to be honest. Enough is enough," McGrory told the council before the vote. "I totally understand the need to be prudent and to look at every angle. I have a lot of confidence that we can make this happen, but we've been going through this for 2 1/2 years.
"I think it's time for the council to say, 'OK, we have faith in the school district to make this happen.' I would agree with you if this was the first hurdle we'd faced, but this isn't the first time."
Indeed, the project has taken on different facets. The original project was 12 tennis courts in Sycamore Park as part of the Greater Ottumwa Park plan. It was bid out twice — once for 12 courts and once for eight — and both came in over budget.
That's when the school district, wanting to move aggressively to have courts for its high school teams to play on, proposed taking over the project and moving it to Center Avenue behind the high school to centralize a "campus" where most of its athletic events would take place.
All along, however, the funding sources never changed. The city, school district and Friends of Ottumwa's Parks would each contribute about one-third of the project's $2.1 million price tag. Because the tennis courts won't be on city property, the city can only bond for up to $700,000, rather than the $750,000 it originally bonded for.
City director of community development Zach Simonson, who agreed the courts need to be built, lamented the fact the courts would not be built on city property and questioned some of the spirit behind the park plan.
"It was clear that these are needed, but that money was marked to go toward the park project. So in a sense, this is defunding that program, and I think there's some things that are lost there," he said. "Going forward, we needed to get something more concrete than words said in a meeting that this will be available to the public, because that's a difference between something in a park and not in a park.
"I want to make sure we don't lose focus on the Greater Ottumwa Park project. We invested a lot putting that plan together," Simonson said. "If we want to amend the plan and take tennis out, that's fine. But we still need to focus on putting the funds that we need into making the park what it should be."
Council members Cara Galloway and Marc Roe had questions regarding the placement of the tennis courts in relation to the sewer project, and what the percentage was there would be a snag.
"I'm very confident. We would have to run into something immovable and I just don't see that happening," said interim public works director Philip Burgmeier, who had met with the school district's engineers regarding the project. "I don't want to say there's 0%, but it's virtually 0%. It would have to be something that a city or government won't let us move."
Roe, who voted to approve the funding and project in the end, believed the project needed to happen, but had some reservations and initially felt the council needed more time.
"I've never wavered support for this, but we're $70-some million into a sewer-separation project. This would be the first time in my seven years that we've taken a vote that revolved around anything sewer-separation," he said. "We haven't had a plan in front of our faces, and that concerns me a little bit."
Burgmeier said plans for the project in that area were about "30% completed," but that the city could overlay its plans to date with the school district's to give a more accurate picture, which the council was open to.
Mayor Rick Johnson also asked the district if there were plans to build four more courts in the future to bring the project to 12.
"We'll look at future expansion when we can," said David Harper, the district's human resources director. No timetable was given for expansion.
Bob Kramer, who is a part of the Friends of Ottumwa's Parks, said not having the project would be a detriment to the community.
"We've been kicking this can down the road quite a while," he said. "A lot of grants have gone away over the last 2 1/2 years. The loss of people in this community because we don't have quality facilities ... that's a shame."
The school district plans to bid out the project this fall with construction soon after.
"We're ready to move forward with this," McGrory said.
