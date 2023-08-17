Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 105 possible for several or more days Saturday into next week. * WHERE...Portions of south central to southeastern Iowa. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hot conditions are expected to expand into northern Iowa, possibly by Monday and then likely extend further into next week across the entire area as well. Additional expansion of heat related headlines is very possible over most of the region as more certainty on coverage and duration is realized. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. &&