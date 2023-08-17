OTTUMWA — River Hills Community Health Center is among 151 clinics across the nation to win a grant proposal for early childhood development screenings.
River Hills, a federally qualified health center (FQHC), was notified as a recipient of $400,000 for the next two years — $200,000 per year ending in 2025 — to expand assessment of children ages 0-5 years old.
Pediatrics is one of the five areas of specialty provided by River Hills Community Health Center, and this year has made up 66% of medical visits.
Pediatric services are provided in both the Ottumwa and Centerville clinics. Screening children and their families for wellness helps detect irregularities early to enhance the lifespan of children and their families.
The extra grant funds will end in September of 2025.
“We have proven through evidence-based practice that early detection of illness in children is the best prevention available for our youth. We are excited to partner with our community agencies who serve children and families to screen as many children in our region as possible," River Hills CEO Joy Fullenkamp-Alexander said in a press release. “Rural children deserve equitable health care and often have to travel longer and further to get services. This grant helps the coordination and expansion of screenings to our area babies, toddlers, and pre-school children.”
Community health centers provide comprehensive, high-quality primary health care services tailored to their communities regardless of their patients’ ability to pay.
HRSA’s Health Center Program is a cornerstone of the country’s health care system, especially for individuals and families who are uninsured, enrolled in Medicaid, living in rural, remote, or underserved areas, struggling to afford their health insurance co-pays, experiencing homelessness, residing in public housing, or otherwise having difficulty finding a doctor or paying for the cost of care.
To set up a pediatric appointment at River Hills, call (641) 684-3000.
