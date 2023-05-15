FAIRFIELD — Great Prairie AEA has announced that Tom Rubel will provide interim superintendent support to the Fairfield Community School District.
Rubel's appointment comes as the district's superintendent, Laurie Noll, was granted leave covered under the Family Medical Leave Act. Rubel brings extensive experience in education, having served as a teacher, coach, principal, superintendent and faculty member at Indian Hills Community College.
He most recently served as the superintendent of the Centerville Community School District, where he led the district in increasing student growth and supported implementing innovative programs.
"We are excited to have Mr. Rubel join our team and bring his expertise to the Fairfield Community School District," said Dr. Cindy Yelick, Great Prairie AEA chief administrator. "His knowledge and experience in education will be invaluable in ensuring that the district continues to provide quality education and support to students, staff, and families."
Rubel will begin working in the school district Tuesday. He can be contacted through the district office at 641-472-2655 or via email at superintendent@fairfieldsfuture.org.
