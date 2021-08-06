BLAKESBURG— Fundraising rummage sales will be popping up across Blakesburg next weekend.
From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, the Blacksburg Historical Preservation Society is hosting a sale in the cafeteria of Blakesburg Elementary. Items include collectables, antiques, furniture and unique miscellaneous items with proceeds going to the maintenance of the museum and acquisition of Blakesburg artifacts.
During the same hours, the Friends of Blakesburg Public Library will be operating in the library’s future location across from City Hall. In addition to the sale, with proceeds going to the library’s building fund, plans for the new library will also be available.
Additionally, the Loving Shepherd Food Pantry will have a selection of gently used clothing for men, women and children, and a variety of private yard sales are expected to be set up as well.
To kickoff the day of rummage sales, an all-you-can-eat breakfast will be served at the Blakesburg Christian Church from 7:30-10 a.m. The menu includes scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, choice of beverages and more with proceeds to help fund prizes for children’s games at the Blaksburg Corn Carnival next month.