Editor's note: This is the fifth installment to run in the Ottumwa Courier of a series of facts and stories of Ottumwa High School through the years, in a lead-up to OHS' 100th anniversary, which is scheduled for Aug. 24-29. The OHS Centennial Committee will be offering details throughout the summer on the district’s social media channels, website, and local media, including The Courier.
When 1987 Ottumwa High School graduate Rob Rutledge was sitting in an OHS classroom, he had much loftier dreams then completing his education at dear old OHS.
And he set out on that journey:
— Rutledge was involved all 4 years in computer club, strategy and tactics club, and was on the honor roll his entire time at OHS.
— He became a published author (computer software) on a national level at age 12.
— He ran the largest computer hacker bulletin board in the entire state of Iowa at age 15, The Underground Switchboard on a tiny Commodore 64 computer.
Born in Ottumwa and spending his first 18 years growing up in a house where South Hy-Vee is now, Rutledge was the son of a homemaker, who tended and traded an acre garden to Bob’s Market for store credit every fall, and a father who was a union carpenter for Zlogar Construction.
After seven years of Wildwood Elementary School and two years at Evans Middle School, Rutledge finally made it to OHS in the fall of '83. He has fond memories of OHS, spending hours and hours in Lewis Stoneking’s computer lab.
Rutledge recalled during his senior year, a fair amount of his afternoons were spent in Brett Phippen’s auto repair class, though he was supposed to be in senior math (pre-calculus now), which probably explains why calculus was so hard in college. Of all the teachers there, Jean Parsons was an inspiration to him, giving great life advice.
As for advice he would give to current OHS students? It's simply advice he would eventually live by.
"Travel, see things, learn. Be flexible, the world is changing rapidly, so you have to be open to options," he said.
"It’s not 1987 anymore."
After graduation Rutledge attended Iowa State University, leaving after only three semesters — much to his mom’s chagrin — to travel with the offseason Chicago Bears football team, and manage the inside sales team, which sold tickets for basketball games between the local police and the Bears.
Settling in Minneapolis, Rutledge began managing the fundraising arms of charities such as United Arts, and Clean Water, getting back into the private sector in 1992.
In 1994, Rutledge moved to Phoenix, Arizona, managing and then owning a string of call centers, marketing services over the phone nationwide, before retiring in 2009.
Then, the truly wild ride began.
Six years later at 45 and bored, Rutledge decided to sell off a couple of his classic cars, and decided he wanted professional photos of them first. Posting on a local photography group on social media, he asked if any photographers would be interested in using his vehicles free of charge for a photoshoot in exchange for free photos. To his amazement nearly 50 photographers reached out within 24 hours.
Eventually, he forgot to sell the classic cars.
The next thing he knew, Rutledge was providing vehicles and locations for photographers and models. That led to helping filmmakers with vehicles and locations and casting, which turned into a business, and USAMovieCars.com was born, a free website that allows everyday car owners nationwide a chance to get paid to have their car in movies, commercials and TV shows.
USAMovieCars.com has provided vehicles nationwide for TV shows such as The Bachelor, Bachelorette, 20/20 News, numerous true crime shows, and upcoming music videos with J Cole, Gucci Mane and Usher.
Rutledge then created ArizonaActors.com, a free site which handles casting for the most recent Super Bowl (player introductions with DJ Khalid), multiple MLB Spring Training commercials, and films such as C"ondition of Return with Dean Cain," "Natasha Henstridge," and others.
"Every day is a new exciting challenge in this business and I never know who I”m going to work with next. I love it," he said. "I think the most important thing in life is freedom. Freedom of movement. The freedom to do what you want, when you want, and be who you want.
"It also doesn’t matter where you started, or what you’ve been through, because tomorrow is another day to shape and craft however you choose. Yesterday doesn’t define tomorrow."
