OTTUMWA — The Salvation Army is halfway toward their $35,000 Red Kettle Campaign goal.
Envoy Joel Arthur said they are at $19,457 and would like to reach their goal within a week. He said the goal is attainable, but cannot happen if more people do not step up to volunteer to be bell ringers or donate funds.
“Unmanned kettles make little or no income,” Arthur said. “When you see an empty red kettle would you rather see a greeter or an empty red kettle? No, a group of people is better. Someone is more likely to give if they have a cheerful person there ringing bells, smiling and saying ‘hi’ or ‘Merry Christmas.’ A warm greeting really does have an effect.”
Arthur is asking for volunteers willing to give two hours of their time to ring bells anytime within a week. “That short gift of time can make a huge difference,” he said.
In order to boost the campaign, the Salvation Army is asking people to donate $20 on Dec 20. This is the first time the organization is trying this, but Arthur hopes it goes well so the Salvation Army can try it again next year.
“We’re happy with what we get,” he said, “anything would be tremendous. Your donation stays here locally and it doesn’t just help at Christmas it’s budgeted throughout the whole year.”
The Salvation Army’s purpose is to provide for the community. Arthur said without people contributing funds or their time, the Salvation Army would not exist.
“The army couldn’t exist without everyone’s help,” he said. “We thank the community of Ottumwa. We are grateful to those who donated and those who volunteered their time. There’s so much to be grateful for.”
To sign up to volunteer, just go to www.registertoring.com or call Arthur at 641-954-8131.