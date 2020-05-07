OTTUMWA — If a way to a person’s heart is through their stomach then the Salvation Army has that covered. They made 200 sack lunches for medical personnel.
Envoy Joel Arthur said he and volunteers who assisted in making the meals plan to meet at the Salvation Army Friday at noon to do some last minute preparations before heading to the Ottumwa Regional Health Center to deliver the lunches.
The meal delivery is part of a three-state campaign called “Heart for our Heroes,” which seeks to show appreciation to medical staff. Making lunches was something Arthur and his wife Ramona decided to do on Sunday.
“We felt that we’d like to do our part in a good gesture,” Arthur said. “We’re not only doing it but other Salvation Armies from Nebraska, South Dakota and parts of Iowa are doing it. The brown sack lunches — it’s a way for us to say thank you and show the community what we’re doing.”
“We wanted to do something for the evening shift as well,” Arthur added. “The morning folks have been spoiled with getting all kinds of treats from the community and thought those working the night shifts could also benefit from something.”
Arthur and the volunteers have precautions set in place for delivery. They will practice social distancing by maintaining a distance of six feet from hospital staff and wear gloves when giving the sandwiches to an appointed staff member who will then take the lunches to the staff.
Aside from delivering meals to medical personnel, the Salvation Army is continuing to take strides to help the community. Doors to the facility have not been closed. Arthur and Ramona have been able assist those in need who have not displayed COVID-19 symptoms. The building has also been available for Sunday worship with precautions set in place.
Helping others and being able to go to church will continue, but Arthur isn't sure when “things will go back to the way it was.”
“We have all these precautions in place,” Arthur said. “We are excited … we don’t know when we’ll have a normal sense of the old normalcy, but hopefully we’ll get a new normal and we’ll be excited about that.”