OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Community School District Board of Education adopted the district's budget for next year during Monday's meeting at Career Campus.
The district's levy rate is expected to rise by less than 1% (about 13.7 cents) to $14.24 per $1,000 of valuation. The rate has been relatively stable for most of the past decade, despite the state legislature this year decreasing valuations by changing the rollback percentage. The school district accounts for about 30% of the property tax levy rate, with only the City of Ottumwa accounting for more.
Most of the discussion on the budget came during the March 20 board meeting when chief financial officer John Berg walked the board through it with a presentation.
"That's the one negative we had this year," Berg said of the property tax valuations. "We always assume about a 1% or 2% increase, but we had a decrease of about 3%. It was the first year since 2018 those had gone down, but it kind of continues a trend of stagnant valuations.
"We don't want to have one good year and build all our projections on that, so we always maintain a conservative approach and use five-year projections."
The school district was boosted significantly in October when it officially gained 195 students, one of the largest year-over-year enrollment increases in the state from last year to this one. Because of that, the district was able to secure over $2.5 million in new money from state supplemental aid, which is the main revenue source for educational programs.
The state sets the supplemental aid percentage, which is currently 3%. While Berg said that was a good number, "it could be better because it's running behind inflation."
"The thing to keep in mind with that (new money) is that we have to turn around and pay for more staff to fill those teaching positions," he said. "We've got a lot of new commitments with the increase of students this year."
Among 11 comparable school districts in the state, Ottumwa's levy rate is about in the middle. Both Bettendorf and Muscatine have rates in the $12 to $13 range, but Urbandale, Fort Dodge, Indianola and Dallas Center-Grimes are all in the $17 to $18 range. Berg attributed that to some bonding those districts have taken part in that Ottumwa is not.
There a couple of potential concerns on the horizon for the school district — the increasing cost of IPERS and how the education savings accounts for private schools will affect public school money.
"IPERS is a significant expense for the district, and the rates have been stable now for five years. But as you watch the volatility in the financial markets, it's just something that I kind of keep my eye open to," he said. "If they start talking about increasing that rate, any increase in the employer contribution would have an effect on the budget, but we don't know right now.
"There's a lot of unknowns with the education savings accounts," Berg said. "Once enrollment counts happen in October, we'll start to get an idea if there's going to be any consequences for the school. In either case, it's something that's going to put downward pressure on the funds available at the state level for public schools."
Overall, the school district's estimated revenues are $96.2 million, and expenses at $98.2 million.
"Obviously we're well before next school year. There's a lot that can change between now and then and we don't even know the number of students who we'll be educating," he said. "So it's very early in the process."
The budget must be certified by May 1.
In other business:
— A sign will be made outside the main gate at Legion Memorial Field in honor of the late Bev Hamilton, who spent 35 years taking tickets for games. Hamilton passed away in 2022.
"She took tickets for us for all of our activities for over 35 years, and that's a pretty substantial dedication to Ottumwa athletics," activities director Brandon Brooks said.
Superintendent Mike McGrory said it was a well-deserved honor.
"The first time I was here I remember Bev and her love for baseball. It's a very fitting tribute to recognize her because of the amount of years she gave to our district," he said.
