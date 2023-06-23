FAIRFIELD — A new middle school principal was hired through the Fairfield Community School District Board of Education consent agenda, which was theoretically allowed.
The optics, however, did not set well with board member Mark Porter.
Porter took other board members and interim superintendent Tom Rubel to task during Monday's meeting, which once again featured staff members and residents showing frustration of the maligned school district's direction.
The district approved Carly Marten to succeed Laura Atwood, who served 13 years before resigning effective at the end of the school year. Marten was approved with a salary of $105,000.
"I was very adamant that I didn't want this to be part of the consent agenda," he said to board president Christi Welsh. "I called you this morning specifically and said I want to talk about this separately, and you seemed a little appalled to be honest.
"This is a very important hire for our district, and we're choosing a leader in a building that is going through a lot right now."
Board member Margo VonStrohuber said that the board has been clued in on administrative hires in the past.
"How is it that you didn't recommend the person that you chose to the board before sending out a letter to the person you chose, saying they'd got the job?" she asked Rubel. "It seems to me that we were kind of cut out of the process here."
Rubel discussed the process for the role, for which there were three candidates. Though he said he sent a memo to the board members about the process, he confirmed he's never had board members a part of the selection process in the past.
"My rationale for that is that there may come a time where board members have to be an impartial tribunal, because if a candidate was brought to the board for termination, I don't know that a board member that was involved with the hiring process could really be involved," he said.
Rubel said a committee was formed to interview candidates, with a "cross-section" of parents, teachers, administrators and community members involved in the process.
Board vice president Tim Bower said he knew what he was voting on, but also wanted more details about the process, even though he defended Rubel's stance.
"When it comes down to it, it's his responsibility," Bower said.
Porter argued the board should be the entity making the final decision.
"Something of this magnitude should never be put on the consent agenda again," he said. "But as a board member I'm going to stand behind that person 100%, and I hope she succeeds, because if she does, our district succeeds.
"What we should have had was an open forum. I didn't want to discuss the person, but the process, and I wanted to table it," Porter said. "I wanted to actually sit down with the committee of people as a board and discuss why we decided this was the right person for the district."
The middle school, according to Applitrack, has nine teaching openings to fill before the school year starts, out of 35 vacancies district-wide. The district will add another as Christina Freeman resigned as an employee of the district.
Freeman, whose status as a middle school instructional coach was in limbo after unintentionally allowing her teaching license to lapse before quickly renewing it, was disgusted by the lack of communication from the district.
"I received a phone call from a board member wanting to discuss a voluntary transfer. They wanted to move me from middle school to second grade," she said. "I had no idea what they were talking about. They were appalled I didn't receive even a courtesy call about moving to another building.
"I've been in education for 21 years, and I have not been spoken to or treated the way I have been treated by Fairfield this past year. Unfortunately, I'm not the only one that has been treated this way."
Bob Mosinski, the husband of middle school guidance counselor Molly Mosinski, took the board to task about the mistreatment of staff members, particularly his wife.
"We have stated our opinion and you all know where we stand. She is sticking around this year to be part of the solution, but I will not see her treated the way Christina was treated," he said. "How do we attract new people when we don't even want to retain the good ones we have? Christina would take her job back, but nobody will let her have it.
"We've trained her and invested money in her. We still won't take her back," he said. "It's embarrassing and ridiculous. I would challenge you as a board to change going forward and support your staff and teachers. Do not let this happen again."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.