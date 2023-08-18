OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Community School District Board of Education and district officials during Monday's meeting reviewed three key pieces of legislation that will take effect starting with the first day of school Wednesday.
The district spoke of Senate File 496, also known as the "parents' rights" bill, House File 602, which talks about information on student ID cards, and House File 604, which requires mandatory publishing of student handbooks to families before a new school year begins.
In most cases, specifically the section of the "parents' rights" bill detailing library books that must be removed that include depictions of sex acts, the district is seeking state guidance, superintendent Mike McGrory said. McGrory also said
"We have some really good things started, but we have until Jan. 1 to be in compliance, and we will be in compliance," he told the board. "But we're still waiting for a lot of direction from the state as far as how this is actually going to work."
Senate File 496 is the most far-reaching bill of the three signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds, and also the one that is the most controversial. Not only does it require school districts to publish policies for book or other media removal, but it also prohibits instruction related to gender identity and sexual orientation to students in grades K-6. It also requires school staff to truthfully report to a student's parents about gender identity and transitioning.
"We do not want to put our staff in a situation where they get a lot of anxiety over this, or have concerns whether they're meeting the expectation or not," McGrory said. "We're going to emphasize to our staff that mistakes will probably be made because there's so much unknown, but that they shouldn't worry because it only becomes a variable if you purposefully or intentionally are trying to violate a rule.
"I think we have the ability to work with individuals to make sure that it doesn't happen again. It's not an end-of-the-world type thing. We really want our staff to know that these are the changes, but we'll work with them to make sure they feel comfortable with the changes and understand them."
Human resources director David Harper pointed out additional legislative measures that were more minor some of the others.
According to House File 256, the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners may issue para-educator certificates to anyone who is at least 18, though they aren't considered teachers.
Another bill, House File 672, eliminates the requirement for license renewal for a teacher who has 10 years of experience and their master's. That bill is expected to reduce BOEE revenues by $116,000 per year beginning this year.
House File 430 makes all school employees 18 and older mandatory reporters of child abuse within 24 hours of the abuse.
