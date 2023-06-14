OTTUMWA — In an effort to attract more and better bids, the Ottumwa Community School District will delay the bid process for the competition gym at the high school.
No official action was taken, but superintendent Mike McGrory gauged the board's interest at the end of its meeting Monday. Moving the bid process to the fall wouldn't delay the planned completion date of the athletic complex along East Second Street, but he was convinced delaying the bid process would yield better results without disrupting the timeline of the project.
The district had planned to let the project for bids later this month.
"We were planning on putting it out for bid at the end of June, but we assessed it and wondered how we would get the best bids we could," McGrory told the board. "How will we get the most bidders and the best prices?
"So we worked with a lot of different construction companies and got their feedback and architects, and what we've decided to do is push the timeline back a little bit."
As a result, the district will bid out the athletic complex Sept. 5, open the bids Sept. 28, and ask for potential approval from the board Oct. 9, provided the bids are satisfactory.
The gym, which will connect to the high school by a walkway over Second Street, is the centerpiece of a planned $30 million in renovations that will affect multiple buildings in the school district.
The bid-letting process shouldn't interfere with the rest of the timeline, McGrory said. Site mobilization could begin next March, and there is a strong belief the competition gym could be done by Jan. 1, 2025, McGrory said, even though the district sketched out a timeline that could take the completion date to March 2025.
"The precast is what drives the project and is a huge part of the project, so we wouldn't be able to do that until the spring anyway," he said. "We honestly probably wouldn't have had a lot of construction going on in the fall. So logistically, it works better for us because we'll have that parking lot available until March 1.
"Then the following year, the high school becomes a 10-12 building, so it helps in my mind to move it a little bit."
Board president Morgan Brown agreed with McGrory's thinking of the process.
"I think you will end up getting more bidders and better bids. I think that has been our Achilles heel in the past," he said. "In the past some of these projects that have come in over budget because we haven't given them a lot of time, so they really don't want to do it at this price.
"I'm all for slowing down, taking our time and getting it right."
