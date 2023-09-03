OTTUMWA — After close to three months of the unknown, a release agreement between the City of Ottumwa and former public works director Larry Seals is headed before the city council during Tuesday's meeting at City Hall.
The agreement is dubbed a "terminal leave of absence," which will allow Seals to remain on payroll as an "administrative consultant" until June 18, 2024, when he will effectively resign from the city.
As part of the agreement, Seals will be available to answer calls Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., and be paid his $109,054 salary. He will only be required to be at City Hall for pre-arranged meetings.
However, if Seals accepts an IPERS-covered job while on terminal leave, all current IPERS payments will cease and his resignation will be effective when he begins work in that job. He will not seek re-employment with the city, but can work for Ottumwa Water Works at the end of the terminal period next June.
The city also will pay Seals' health insurance until the end of the terminal leave, but Seals is not allowed to sue the city, and can't make any age-discrimination claims against the city.
Seals was placed on paid administrative leave June 20 for unknown reasons, then was switched to unpaid leave of absence July 12 while the parties negotiated the agreement. The city has not said why Seals was placed on leave initially.
Seals began employment with the city in 1997, and was named public works director in 2007. While the negotiations of a settlement were ongoing, city engineer Philip Burgmeier received a wage increase to put him in line with the work Seals was doing.
In other business:
— From the consent agenda, the city plans to schedule a public hearing Sept. 19 in regard to plans, specifications and form of contract regarding the construction of three soccer fields in Ottumwa Park next to the dog park and adult softball fields. The soccer fields are a key piece to the Greater Ottumwa Parks plan, and the preliminary cost is $2.7 million, with funding provided by the Ottumwa Regional Legacy Foundation.
— The city will look to approve a termination agreement with 312 East Alta Vista Partnership LLLP, which was the limited-liability company set up by Blackbird Investments in 2018 to build housing on the former St. Joseph Hospital site. The hospital was razed but construction has not happened.
— The human rights commission has requested a non-voting youth member between 14 and 18 years old to serve on the commission. The first reading of an ordinance will be read, with the city encouraging the waiving of the final two readings. The youth member will be selected from a pool of applicants and appointed by the mayor, serving one term. The person can attend commission meetings, but may not vote.
The request was made to "provide a voice for youth in the work of the human rights commission and to promote greater understanding and engagement between the commission and the youth community."
— The city will have the first reading of an amendment to an ordinance regarding motor vehicle noise in residential areas. This includes vehicles 16,000 pounds or more, and operation of a motor vehicle weighing more than 10,000 pounds for longer than 20 minutes "while the vehicle is standing" within 150 feet of a residential property, or a generator to power a camper or similar vehicle within 150 feet of residential property.
The changes stem from increased complaints residents have shared regarding large vehicles running late as well as into the night.
The regular council meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. and will be preceded by a board of health meeting, with the condemnation of structures at 206 E. Finley Ave. and 556 S. Ward St. on the agenda.
The Wapello County Board of Supervisors also will hold their regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. in the courthouse's third-floor courtroom/board room.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.