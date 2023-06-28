CLIVE — For the fourth time in five days, a lottery player in Iowa has won a major prize.
The latest big win hit Tuesday in the Lucky for Life game. Someone who bought a ticket in Centerville won a prize of $25,000 a year for life. That follows a Powerball prize of $2 million in Ottumwa.
An Ottumwa woman claimed the $2 million Powerball prize on Monday, while the Lucky for Life winner is still unknown.
The winning streak demonstrates the random nature of lottery games, and a key detail emphasized by the Iowa Lottery: You never know when or where the next big winner will hit.
The winning Lucky for Life ticket, purchased at Bratz Oil Corp., 102 Drake Ave. in Centerville, matched the first five numbers but missed the Lucky Ball in the game’s Tuesday drawing to win at its second prize level of $25,000 a year for life. The winning numbers in Tuesday’s drawing were 1-15-20-31-44 and Lucky Ball 18.
It is the 19th big Iowa win in Lucky for Life since the game’s January 2016 debut in the state.
Bratz Oil will receive a $500 bonus from the lottery for selling the ticket winning $25,000 a year for life.
Lucky for Life is a $2 game with drawings each night. The game’s top two prize levels are described as “lasting as long as you do,” meaning that they are truly for life. The minimum guaranteed payout for those two prize levels is 20 years, and there is a lump-sum option for players who would prefer that rather than lifetime annuity payments.
Players in Lucky for Life choose five numbers from a pool of 48 for the white balls and one out of 18 numbers for the Lucky Ball. Players can win the game’s top prize of $1,000 a day for life by matching all six numbers selected in one of its drawings. The game’s second prize – for matching the first five numbers but missing the Lucky Ball – is $25,000 a year for life. Other prize levels in the game range from $3 up to $5,000.
