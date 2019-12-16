EDDYVILLE — Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig visited the Indian Hills bioprocessing technology center Monday to speak about the future of the agricultural economy.
“I do this as part of an effort to get around and visit each county each year,” Naig said. “This is a really important part of my job, to get out and talk with folks and listen and learn.”
Naig met with a number of area employers and educators, including representatives from Cargill, Ajinomoto and Indian Hills. The meeting was informal, with a relaxed style and no set agenda.
The conversation touched on a number of issues. A few attendants raised concerns with the ongoing trade war with China.
Some other points of concern were regulatory efforts to curtail the meatpacking industry’s carbon footprint, alternative proteins cutting into traditional livestock markets and the threat of foreign animal diseases.
One issue that stood out in particular, and which Naig said is commonly brought up at these meetings, is the increasing trend toward automation. One representative from Cargill mentioned they would soon need more people trained to manage some of the plant’s automated processes. A representative with Ajinomoto mentioned their plant is automating more of its production as well.
“In agriculture and in processing, you are seeing advances in technology that [mean] technicians will need to be more technology-minded; and again, we’re seeing that really all across agriculture,” Naig said. “A lot of the workforce development and economic development are heavily involved in this.”
Naig said preparing the workforce for this change is a statewide effort. Schools and groups like Future Farmers of America encourage students to pursue STEM fields so they can gain the required technical expertise.
Kimberly Dreaden, director of the IHCC bioprocessing technology program, said Indian Hills is also addressing the issue.
“Our program is about 50 percent production process control,” she said. “So when they were talking about automation in the facility, that’s the first half of our program.”
Dreaden said agricultural workforce demands are changing in other surprising ways. While many employers in the past required workers to have four-year degrees, many are trending away from this practice. Instead, students with experience through programs like Dreaden’s can now do lab work under the supervision of trained chemists — something that wouldn’t have been possible just a few years ago.
They’re able to enter the workforce at a younger age as well. High school students are able to enroll in Dreaden’s program through Indian Hills’ Career Academy, and she said some have been able to graduate high school with more than half the required credits completed.
Dreaden said the school’s close relationship with companies like Cargill also creates a pipeline between local employers and local talent, enabling some graduates to stay in the area.
Naig’s visit to Monroe County marked the 98th county he had visited this year, with a later visit to Wapello on Monday being the 99th and last. Next, he’ll leave the state for an EPA conference in Utah.
“Then I start all over again next year,” he said.