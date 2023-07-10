MOUNT PLEASANT — The Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra continues to weigh its for options for a permanent home following the closure of Iowa Wesleyan University, but the orchestra has also continued its relationship with the college's board of trustees in the meantime.
Executive director Jeffrey Phillips gave an update over the weekend on where the orchestra stands, acknowledging uncertainty about the future, but also commending the relationship with the trustees.
"(The trustees) have graciously allowed us to store our equipment, music library, office supplies and archives on campus during this period of uncertainly, which have enabled us to continue operations with limited disruptions," Phillips said in a press release.
"Although the plans for the university are still unclear, we are grateful to have a clear line of communication with the board of trustees and their representatives regarding the future of our relationship with the campus and IWU Chapel, one of southeast Iowa's premier performance venues."
The private university closed its doors May 31 after succumbing to debt with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which owns the buildings and property. IWU was the oldest college west of the Mississippi River, as it opened in 1842, and was trending toward a promising fiscal position with increasing enrollment when it was denied educational funding from the state to stay open.
The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber of Commerce solicited a survey on how to best utilize the campus, but the Mount Pleasant Community School District appears ready to step forward to purchase of at least a part of the campus.
The orchestra's most recent performance was outdoors Saturday in Burlington.
"We would like to publicly thank the board of trustees and its representatives for more than 70 years of unwavering support and their continued efforts during this difficult transition period," Phillips said. "Their actions are a testament to our enduring relationship and their dedication to the arts and the overall well-being of Mount Pleasant, its citizens, and southeast Iowa.
"We will continue to provide the community and our supporters with updates as they develop."
