The Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra will present their Symphonic Blast! concert under the direction of Musical Director Robert McConnell.
The concert will take place at the bandshell in Crapo Park on Saturday, July 9 at 8 p.m. Bring lawn chairs, beverages, bug spray and friends to enjoy the light classical music and amazing fireworks on the bluff of the Mississippi River.
SEISO will present music by John Williams, Leroy Anderson, Henry Mancini, local composer David Sharp and Des Moines composer Linda Robbins Coleman. Music from “The Patriot,” “The Magnificent Seven,” “Stars and Stripes Forever,” “Nina Never Knew” featuring saxophone soloist Jason Edwards, and the “1812 Overture,” among others.
Admission is free. This concert is sponsored by the John H. Witte, Jr. Foundation, Harry & Virginia Murray Foundation, Starker Trust, City of Burlington, KBUR and Pritchard Broadcasting, Craftsman Press and The Hawk Eye.
For questions, contact the SEISO office by email at seiso@iw.edu or check their website for more info at seiso.us.
