The Shoe Ministry of Bible Baptist Church had a successful 2022.
Their new "traveling tote" was used to collect shoe donations by partners in the community. The tote has been moved to 14 different sites in all. It started at the Southern Iowa Mental Health Center, where the tote was filled often.
The tote was then placed at First Resources Corporation, SIEDA and Department of Human Services. Finally, the tote ended up at the Vine Coffee House with a Christmas shoe event. Ladies from the church decorated shoes for adoption and display. This effort, with the partnership of The Vine, collected over 220 shoes and some financial donations.
Overall, the community has donated over 1,500 pairs of shoes to the pantry in 2022. The pantry then made them available to people of all ages who were in desperate need of shoes and boots.
The River Hills Medical Clinic called near Christmas and had a client who needed a size 15 men’s boot. His only pair of shoes were boots that were held together with duct tape. The pantry, with the help of the community, found him a pair of brand-new shoes the same day.
The traveling tote(s) will continue to be placed in several River Hills Clinics. As always, there is a tote at the Bible Baptist Church, located at 944 W. Williams Street, where the community can drop-off shoe donations 24 hours a day. The pantry will continue to be open every first and third Tuesday of each month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. For questions, call the church at 641-682-9609.
“We are looking forward to 2023. We will continue to make improvements to make our daily operations more efficient! This includes improving use of space and streamlining procedures,” the church says. “Many of our volunteers have come in on days they are not scheduled to accomplish these changes. We want to thank our faithful supporters, our volunteers, and those we share with each week. God bless you as we enter a new year with many new opportunities to serve a wonderful God!”
