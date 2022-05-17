OTTUMWA — Bible Baptist Church’s Soles 4 Souls Shoe Pantry has again moved its “Traveling Tote.”
The tote is now at the First Resources Business Office, located at 710 Gateway Drive in Ottumwa. The tote’s last stop was at the Southeast Iowa Economic Development Center on Main Street, where it received more than 100 shoes.
Bible Baptist Church is overwhelmed and appreciative of all donations during the seven-plus years of the Pantry’s existence. There’s an additional tote at the back of the church at 944 West Williams for donations 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Companies, offices or groups that would like to adopt the “Traveling Tote” should notify the church by calling 641-682-9609.
If you are in need of shoes (of all kinds), the church’s hours are the first and third Tuesdays of every month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the church on West Williams Street. For emergency shoe needs, please call the church at 641-682-9609.