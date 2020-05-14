OTTUMWA — Sieda is accepting applications for the Tenant Based Rental Assistance Program.
Sieda Stabilization Director Ned Van Nostrand said the program provides subsidized housing for tenant-based housing. According to Sieda’s website “it is a rental subsidy that helps make up the difference between what a renter can afford to pay and the actual rent for a home.”
Van Nostrand said the program is similar to the Section 8 voucher program provided by local housing authorities. “It’s similar because the TBRA program and the Section 8 voucher are both HUD [Housing and Development] programs,” he said. “They are similar to apartments with housing authority.”
To qualify for the program, households in Wapello County and anyone living in Davis, Appanoose, Jefferson, Keokuk, Mahaska, Van Buren must be at or below 60 percent of the area median income (AMI). The AMI is dependent on the county the resident currently lives in. Households meeting eligibility guidelines will be selected on a first-come-first-served basis.
For the TBRA program tenants must select private rental housing that meets occupancy standards and passes inspection. If a person qualifies for the program, they may be given the flexibility to choose their neighborhood of choice as well as the type of housing such as a duplex, large apartment building, single-family home.
Households participating in the program must continue to meet income guidelines to remain in the program.
Residents interested in applying should contact Ned Van Nostrand at 641-682-8741 extension 136. Nostrand is in the office Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. He will assist with the application and AMI calculation.