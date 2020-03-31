OTTUMWA — Sieda’s Head Start programs are closed for four weeks and will make changes as needed, according to its website.
Sieda has also temporarily suspended face-to-face group meetings, including substance abuse treatment groups, group connections, and other meetings offered through Sieda programs. Face-to-face home visitation services are also suspended.
Sieda medication assisted treatment and individual substance abuse counseling and treatment services will continue in most of their behavioral health and treatment services offices.
“We are pursuing approval and the technological means to offer telehealth counseling services,” its website said. “Please call ahead to schedule an appointment for an evaluation or treatment.”
Their resource centers will remain open to accept and support low-income home energy assistance applications and crisis services. Clients are asked to call their local resource center or 1-800-622-8340. Sieda is also able to take applications online or by telephone.
If clients must visit Sieda in person, they should ask themselves if they or anyone in their household has a fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or abdominal pain.
Executive Director Brian Dunn said they should also ask if they had any of the symptoms in the last two weeks or contact with anyone exposed to COVID-19 or if anyone in the household recently had to be hospitalized due to a confirmed virus case.
If the client answered yes to any of the questions, they are advised to not visit any Sieda offices and urged to contact their local health care provider.
For updates, visit the nonprofit’s website at www.sieda.org or its Facebook page.