OTTUMWA — Sieda Community Action will hold their annual banquet and silent auction, the Sieda Sneaker Soirée, on Friday, April 21 at the Bridgeview Center in Ottumwa. The event is an opportunity to celebrate the great work Sieda does throughout Southeast Iowa and is the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year.
This is the first year Sieda’s banquet will be a Sneaker Soirée. Guests at the event are invited to wear their favorite tennis shoes along with whatever they’d normally wear to the banquet.
“We just thought this would be a fun way for people to get dressed up a bit, but also feel less formal or stuffy.,” said Tammy Hotek, deputy director at Sieda Community Action.
“For the past decade, it has been my pleasure to be the executive director of Sieda Community Action. I know this organization and our amazing staff work tirelessly to address the causes and conditions of poverty and have a lasting impact on our community,” said Brian Dunn, Sieda’s executive director. “We and our Presenting Sponsor, South Ottumwa Savings Bank, hope folks from all over our service area will dig out their favorite sneakers, tennis shoes, skaters, or casual shoes and help Sieda raise money to change the lives of low-income families.”
For more information on the event, visit sieda.org. Tickets are available at the Sieda Resources Centers in Appanoose, Jefferson, Mahaksa and Wapello Counties or online at eventbrite.com/e/2023-sneaker-soiree-tickets-534999928187.
Sieda Community Action, a private non-profit organization established in 1965 as a Community Action Agency, is tasked with providing a range of programs designed to address the causes and conditions of poverty. These programs strengthen families and personal relationships, promote child development, remove barriers to overcoming poverty, and help individuals and families with basic needs.
