OTTUMWA — Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for twelve counties, including Wapello, Mahaska and Keokuk, in response to the severe weather occurring on March 31 — and Sieda Community Action is here to help.
With the governor’s disaster declaration, low-income residents are eligible for up to $5,000 to address issues resulting from the recent damages through the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant program, or IIAG, and with the Disaster Case Management Program. The IIAG helps households with incomes up to 200% of the federal poverty level. Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses. Original receipts are required for those seeking reimbursement for actual expenses related to storm recovery.
Sieda Community Action is accepting applications for the IIAG program for Wapello, Mahaska and Keokuk counties. Original receipts are required for those seeking reimbursement for actual expenses related to storm recovery. The grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Human Services website. Potential applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim.
Disaster Case Management is a program to address serious needs to overcome a disaster-related hardship, injury or adverse condition. Disaster case managers work with clients to create a disaster recovery plan and provide guidance, advice and referral to obtain a service or resource. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program; it closes 180 days from the date of the governor’s proclamation.
For information on the Disaster Case Management Program, contact Sieda or visit iowacommunityaction.org.
To begin the application process, contact Sieda Community Action at 800-622-8340 or:
— Sieda Wapello Resource Center, 725 W. Second Street in Ottumwa, 641-682-8741.
— Sieda Mahaska Resource Center, 114 North Market in Oskaloosa, 641-673-8609.
— Sieda Keokuk Resource Center, 114 West Washington in Sigourney, 641-622-3443.
Sieda Community Action was established July 7, 1965, as a private non-profit Community Action Agency. Sieda and all Community Services Block Grant eligible entities are tasked with providing a range of programs designed to address the causes and conditions of poverty. These programs strengthen families and personal relationships, promote child development, remove barriers to overcoming poverty, and help individuals and families with basic needs.
