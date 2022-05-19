NEW YORK — Simon Estes will receive an Honorary Doctorate Degree from Julliard at the school’s 117th commencement ceremony Saturday, May 21.
The ceremony will be livestreamed at juilliard.edu for those unable to attend in person.
Estes, a 1964 graduate and former faculty member of Julliard, made his operatic debut with the Deutsche Opera in Aida in 1965. Since winning the bronze medal in Moscow’s Tchaikovsky competition in 1966, he has performed with 84 of the major opera companies around the world in more than 100 roles, and enjoyed success as a recitalist, in concert with more than 115 orchestras, and as an educator.
In 1973, he performed for the opening of the Kennedy Center Concert Hall, and in 1978, as the Flying Dutchman, Estes became the first black male singer to perform at the Bayreuth Festival. Estes has sung for seven United States presidents as well as other world leaders and the Nobel Prize committee, and is the only person to have performed for the 25th, 50th and 75th anniversaries of the United Nations. Other notable figures for whom Estes has performed are Nelson Mandela, Rabin, Arafat, Francios Mitterand, Boris Yeltsin and Desmond Tutu.
His humanitarian efforts with Nothing but Nets have helped provide mosquito nets for families across Africa and other countries where mosquitoes spread malaria, and his foundations in Switzerland, Oklahoma and Iowa have awarded more than 600 scholarships for students to attend colleges and universities in varied disciplines of study. In addition to having served on the Juilliard faculty, Estes has taught at Boston and Iowa State universities and Wartburg College and given lectures and master classes at Harvard, Duke, the University of Iowa and around the world. He also founded the Simon Estes Music High School in Cape Town, South Africa.
Estes has performed at opera houses all over the world, including the Metropolitan Opera, Chicago Lyric Opera, Boston Opera, San Francisco Opera, National Opera in Washington D.C., Seattle Opera, and Liceo Opera in Barcelona, Spain. In Germany, he has performed in West Berlin Oper, Hamburg, Munich, Frankfurt, and Stuttgart. In France he has performed at the Opéra National de Paris and the Opéra Bastille. The 102 roles that Estes has performed include the following title roles: the Flying Dutchman, Boris Godunov, Attila, Nabucco, Macbeth, Figaro, Porgy, and Moses. He will be formally inducted into Opera America’s Opera Hall of Fame this fall.
Estes has received 12 honorary degrees; this marks his 13th. He was born in Centerville in 1938, one generation away from being born into slavery. His book, “In His Own Voice,” was published in 1999.