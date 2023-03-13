OTTUMWA — Hard rockers Skid Row and Buckcherry are making a stop at Ottumwa’s Bridge View Center Friday at 7:30 p.m. with their co-headlining "The Gang’s All Here" tour with special guest No Resolve.
Advance general admission tickets are $39 ($45 day of show) and available at the Bridge View Center Ticket Office and online at bridgeviewcenter.com. Prior to the concert, Bridge View Center will be hosting a free St. Patrick’s Day Party for ticketholders in the Main Lobby with live music provided by Marc Roe starting at 5:30 p.m. Doors to the concert hall will open at 6:30 p.m.
Skid Row recently released their sixth studio album, "The Gang’s All Here," in October of last year. Produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Nick Raskulinecz, the album reached top 20 chart positions in nine countries worldwide. The band also completed a tour of the United Kingdom and Europe this fall, as well as a Las Vegas residency with rock icons, the Scorpions this past spring.
In December, Buckcherry completed a 238-show tour in support of their album "Hellbound," released in June of 2021. The band also just finished recording their 10th studio album in Nashville with producer Marti Frederiksen. The album is scheduled for a June 2023 release.
'Oh What a Night" scheduled for Sunday
"Oh What a Night!' is a blockbuster musical revue directed by award-winning Broadway producer/director Michael Chapman, written by Motown producer George Solomon, and choreographed by critically acclaimed choreographer Paul Holmquist.
Tickets for this Sunday’s 3 p m. performance are $52.50 and available at the Bridge View Center Ticket Office Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. or online at bridgeviewcenter.com.
Several of the hits by Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons will be featured, and the show also delivers informative and often hilarious banter between the high-spirited cast.
In 1990, Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and to this day, their unique and irresistible music continues to thrill all ages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.