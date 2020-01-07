OTTUMWA — Tony Floden, John Deere operations project manager, and Lincoln Addis, Junior Achievement volunteer classroom coordinator are gearing up for the 26th annual Junior Achievement Snow Bowl.
Junior Achievement is a nonprofit organization that teaches students about work readiness, financial literacy and economics. Addis said Junior Achievement in Wapello County always seeks to draw volunteers to go into a classroom to teach K-12 students about the topics.
Addis said the achievement Snow Bowl raises money to support Junior Achievement classes in Ottumwa. The money will be used to purchase supplies for the different JA programs such as career success, finance for OHS, “It’s my future” at the middle school level, and a program called “It’s our nation” at the elementary school level.
Floden said 25 to 28 teams have raised between $6,000 to $7,000 in the past, and he hopes to increase numbers this year. Addis and Floden love having businesses participate, but Floden’s goal is to get more students and teachers involved in the Snow Bowl and possibly Junior Achievement, too.
“A lot of it is just communication and people understanding what the event is and what the program has a lot of,” Floden said. “We’re hoping it can make an impact — help the kids understand how to make a budget, understanding finances.”
Currently 15 teams are signed up, but Floden is hoping to have at least 30 teams. The event will be similar to previous events, with one exception. This year there will be a nine pin tap tournament, meaning if a person knocks down nine pins instead of 10 they can still get a strike. Bowling also involves winning prizes such as movie tickets, chamber bucks and for the grand prize a — Smart TV.
Addis hopes those who participate in the bowling event will feel encouraged to volunteer their time to teach courses part of the junior achievement curriculum.
“It’s very valuable for the students,” he said, “they’re getting financial literacy education, something they don’t really get in regular school like money management, budgeting — credit and debt, investing. You have someone from the community come in and present these things and it gives the students a different perspective. It’s fun for them to get a guest speaker and it exposes them to something they normally wouldn’t hear about.”
Floden agreed. “It’s a way for the people to come out and network with other business people,” he said, “as well as an opportunity for them to invest in our community long term as well. Helping students understand financial literacy helps them long-term and help our community as well.”
The Snow Bowl is scheduled for Feb 29 at Champion Bowl and people have the option to bowl at 1 p.m. or 3 p.m. To register a person must have a team of five bowlers, distribute sponsor sheets and bowler information to each team member and encourage team members to secure sponsorships, raising a minimum of $50 per person.
On the week of the event a person should contact Floden to confirm the times and show up to Champion Bowl one half hour before the start time to get lane assignments and secure bowling balls.
On the day of the event the team captain should collect money from team members and turn it into Floden. People will also get the opportunity to buy raffle tickets and enjoy the prizes. To sign up or for more information contact Floden at (641) 683-7174 or flodenanthony@johndeere.com.