OTTUMWA — County Engineer Jeff Skalberg said the secondary road department has been working hard to removing snow and ice from roads. They'll be busy for a while.
To keep up with the weather, Skalberg and his team use rock salt or a salt and sand mix. According to the Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT), using salt at temperatures below 20 degrees Fahrenheit can make roads refreeze faster. Skalberg knows this too well.
“It gets down so low — it doesn’t thaw out,” he said, “with sunlight it helps the ice to melt.”
If necessary, Skalberg said, the department will follow in IDOT’s footsteps of spraying brine on sunny days.
The county keeps 1,200 tons of rock salt in a shed, along with individual bags of salt and sand. Overall, Skalberg prefers using sand when he can.
“Sand is cheaper than salt,” he said. “When it comes down to it — it’s because of economic and safety factors. The sand provides traction while there is ice.”
Skalberg said using sand or salt depends on the weather. Sometimes the department will go through more or less. Last year, with temperatures at lows of -20 degrees Fahrenheit, more rock salt had to be used.
“Last year we ended up using a couple hundred tons more of the salt and sand mix,” he said. “It is often a hit and miss with mother nature. If it doesn’t do the thing [bringing in more ice or snow] or if it does. The weather essentially determines that idea of ‘coming down to supply and demand.’ It depends on the number of events, whether it’s one bad event or over 100 bad events.”
Skalberg said he isn’t worried about the weather since the department has an abundance of rock salt, snow plows and graders.
“Besides trying to blade up we try our best to use the resources available on these roads,” he said, “we try to use all the methods. We try to get snow and ice off quickly.”
“We’re putting up a good fight against mother nature,” Skalberg added, “sometimes we’ll lose against mother nature, but we’re doing our best to keep everyone safe.”