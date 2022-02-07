OTTUMWA — The “Traveling Tote” for the donation of shoes and boots on behalf of Bible Baptist Church will now be at the Sieda office building, located at 725 W. Second Street.
This is the second placement of the tote. The first placement was at the SIMHC office on Albia Road, and 40+ shoes were given to the pantry. Since November, the church has given out more than 150 shoes and boots, but more are needed.
The church is excited to see more shoes and boots come in for the community. Please deliver donations to the Sieda office or to Bible Baptist Church, located at 944 W. Williams Street.