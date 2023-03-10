The majority of the crowd may have been women, but when it came to realizing a diversity-equity-inclusion ideal, the first annual Lean In Conference appeared to hit its mark.
The first annual regional conference, which was put on by Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress, drew about 200 people Wednesday to the Bridge View Center in an effort to promote leadership in the workplace, at home in communities.
The event was held on International Women's Day on purpose, but men and women of different races and backgrounds were on hand to watch keynote speaker Holly Bolton, a public relations and marketing executive based in Indianapolis, talk about the "adventure" and the importance of creating pathways to seeing it through.
"DEI is one of the pillars that we really think is important for the community, and we're not a community that is all white men," GOPIP executive director Marc Roe said. "So if we're going to have an inclusive community where everybody can grow to their maximum potential, we really need to lift everybody in the community.
"People need to not only have a seat the table, but have an equal voice at that table."
Bolton talked about the importance of having support along the journey, but also learning what motivates individuals and what they can learn from others. Bolton framed her speech like chapters in a book.
"All of us are on a quest already, and life is one big class because we're navigating difficult terrain. We are trying to pursue goals," she said. "We're meeting people along the way that help us and provide great support.
"There's nothing like losing yourself in a great story, and really, there's nothing like finding yourself in a great story," Bolton said. "And that's your story."
The conference included a lunch panel and several break-out sessions with various local and regional leaders.
The panel discussion titled "Overcoming the Past to Be the Future," was a conversation with Food Bank of Iowa CEO Michelle Book; Carrie Dodds, the Vice President of Grower Development with Iowa Corn; Billie Rhamy, the Talent Brand Manager for Vermeer Corporation; and Carol Webb, administrator for the City of Muscatine.
Leaders who participated in the break-out sessions included Sandra Trejo-Wirfs of IowaWorks, Pastor Diane Koger of Second Baptist Church, Sonia Reyes of Reyes Equity Institute, Lindsey Newland of The Newland Company, and others. The themes continued in the journey realm, but also personal growth and shattering barriers.
The day-long event ended with a networking session.
Roe said one of the goals of the conference was to create more leaders in the community.
"We had a lot of really powerful women in the audience and a lot of future leaders here," he said. "To build that network and get some solid leadership advice from those folks I think is absolutely critical to building that next generation of leadership."
Roe said the event wasn't for women only, and added "there are things that everybody can take away."
"It's no secret that society has been run by men for generations, and that's a fact," he said. "For men to be here and be present says they support what women do. Whether they want to admit it or not, men do have privilege, and to recognize that 'we're here to help this happen' is hugely important for men to take away from this."
The event had been in the works for the last couple years, but started to gather steam last summer, Roe said. He hoped 200 people would show up, and there was enough interest to make it an annual event, he said.
"We've had excellent buy-in from the community has a whole. I'd seen so many people on social media platforms sharing this event," he said. "To me, that says a lot about how important the people in this community take this type of event and make sure the word gets out.
"This will be one of the spotlight events for this organization into the future," Roe said. "Our goal is to grow it past a one-day event. How that shapes up in the future, I guess time will tell."
