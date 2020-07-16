OTTUMWA — Beginning Monday, motorists are advised to exercise caution around the north side of Mary Street at the intersection of South Moore, as the intersection will undergo street repair, with the work scheduled to be completed in 10 days, weather permitting.
South Ottumwa intersection to be closed
