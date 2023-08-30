The Southeast Iowa Complex Care Network announced that it has been awarded a grant from Iowa’s Centers of Excellence Program, totaling $250,000 per year for three years.
The Southeast Iowa Care Network is a collaboration comprising of Van Buren County Hospital, Davis County Hospital and Clinics, Jefferson County Health Center, and other dedicated local partners.
The primary objective of this grant is to support health care providers in enhancing access to specialty care in rural communities while ensuring the sustainability of these crucial programs in the long term.
This collaborative care model, funded by the Centers of Excellence Program grant, is centered on three fundamental principles:
— Improving the patient experience of care by enhancing the quality and satisfaction of healthcare services.
— Improving health of populations by focusing on proactive measures to enhance the overall health of the geriatric population.
— Reducing the per capita cost of health care by striving for cost-effectiveness in healthcare delivery.
Aligned with its mission of care, coordination, and connection, the Southeast Iowa Complex Care Network has adopted these principles as the cornerstone of the program. This framework will enable the network to effectively coordinate complex clinical care and connect patients to social resources that can potentially improve health determinants and elevate the quality of care provided.
“Collaborating is essential to achieve improved patient experience, improved health outcomes, and reduce healthcare costs for elderly populations,” said Veronica Fuhs, CEO of Davis County Hospital and Clinics. “This partnership empowers us to make a meaningful difference in the lives of our patients and fulfill our mission of delivering exceptional experiences.”
The overarching goal of this initiative is to pool resources, allowing all network partners to serve patients more effectively in their respective communities. Rather than competing, the Southeast Iowa Complex Care Network is fostering open communication and resource-sharing among its member organizations, while also promoting the unique specialties of each participating institution.
Bryan Hunger, CEO of Jefferson County Health Center, expressed appreciation for the grant, saying, “We are sincerely grateful for the support provided by this grant, which underscores our unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional healthcare services in our region. This funding enables us to transcend obstacles and provide comprehensive care that genuinely benefits our community’s senior citizens.”
With the generous support of the Centers of Excellence Grant, the Southeast Iowa Complex Care Network is poised to address the unique healthcare needs of the elderly, including limited mobility and transportation challenges. The network’s ultimate vision is to ensure that specialized, high-quality, and preventative services are readily accessible to geriatric residents while increasing their utilization.
