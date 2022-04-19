The Ottumwa High School Meistersingers “Sudden Impact” Show Choir, under the direction of Dennis Vasconez, has been invited to be the recipient of a financial donation from the Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra in their third and final Masterworks concert series for the 2021-22 season.
The singers will be performing during the intermission of this exciting SEISO performance, which is taking place Sunday, April 24 at 2 p.m. at the Bridge View Center in Ottumwa. A portion of the proceeds from attendees’ ticket prices will be given to the OHS Vocal Music Program. Additionally, there will be a donation box near the entrance to the concert where additional donations can be made. All students are admitted free of charge to all SEISO concerts, and adult tickets may be purchased for $20.
In addition to an exciting concert by SEISO, there will also be a large regional chorus (with singers from all over southeast Iowa) performing two beautiful pieces with the symphony orchestra. Some of the OHS singers have joined the Ottumwa Area Community Chorus (directed by Christine Bergan) in their preparation for this event.
A primary mission of the Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra is to support music education in the schools; this is accomplished in multiple ways each year through the Kid's Symphony, the Young Artist Competition, the string festival and a rotating annual concert series SEISO puts on for many young (elementary age) children in the public schools each fall season (Burlington, Mt. Pleasant and Ottumwa), and through the offering of this “Ruth P. Seim Concert for a Cause” to a local school music program (instrumental or vocal). Ruth Seim demonstrated great love and support of SEISO and of music education for youth in the community as a teacher and private instructor of students for many years in Ottumwa.
OHS “Sudden Impact” Show Choir
The Ottumwa choral department consists of four concert choirs that meet during the school day and an extra-curricular show choir. The Meistersingers is the top vocal ensemble at OHS. It consists of 9-12th grade students. The group regularly has members selected to the Iowa High School All-State choir. This year, two students were selected: Cole Denner and Lorna Bauer. Meistersingers also has many different performances around Ottumwa for different organizations.
The OHS show choir, Sudden Impact, competes at many different show choir invitationals throughout the months of February and March. This year, Sudden Impact was awarded Grand Champions at the Quincy Show Choir Invitational. The group also won the following awards: Best Band, Best Vocals and Best Choreography. This was the first time in school history the group won a clean sweep of awards at a composition. Also, Bauer was awarded outstanding soloist for the third time this year.