“Stay Independent: A Healthy Aging Series” is a nutrition and wellness program offered through Iowa State University Extension and Outreach for adults age 60 and older. The program begins Oct. 3 in Eddyville.
“Nutrition risk assessments of older Iowans revealed that nearly one out of four are at risk for malnutrition or are malnourished,” said Cathy Drost, a human sciences specialist in food and health.
The key behaviors placing these adults at risk are not eating three meals a day and limited intakes of produce and protein. In addition, most are not physically active, which can increase their risk of sarcopenia, or age-related muscle wasting, Drost said.
“Stay Independent” provides research-based nutrition and wellness information intended to help adults age 60 and older reduce their nutritional risk through lifestyle changes. The program includes four lessons designed to meet the needs of older Iowans: Brain Health, Power Up with Protein, Three Meals a Day and Exercise Your Independence.
A four-week program is being offered on Mondays, Oct. 3 through Oct. 24 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Eddyville Historical Museum Community Room at 705 Main Street. The program is sponsored by the Eddyville Public Library with no cost for participants to attend.
“Each week you’ll take part in an interactive class discussion that includes hands-on activities and taste testing,” Drost said.
To sign up for “Stay Independent: A Healthy Aging Series” register online at go.iastate.edu/APZ55X or contact the Eddyville Public Library 641-969-4815 by Sept. 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.