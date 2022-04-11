In another administrative addition, Stephanie Brownlee will become the district’s communications specialist effective May 15.
Brownlee has served as the marketing specialist for the Fort Madison Community School District for the past two years. Her duties include creating brand awareness; promoting activities through social media and press releases; designing marketing materials; creating marketing campaigns for district buildings and programs; maintaining the district’s website; taking photographs and video; and maintaining the visual standards that align with the district’s brand.
She attended DePaul University and is currently pursuing her bachelor’s degree in social media marketing from Southern New Hampshire University. She plans to graduate in 2023.
“I’m really excited for Stephanie's passion to communicate and build on the great things we are doing to ‘Be The Best,’ engaging with our students, programs and our stakeholders,” said Superintendent Mike McGrory.
“It’s evident to me that Ottumwa is the place to be, not only because of the community’s pride in their school district but also the variety of programs and academics the district offers,” said Brownlee. “I’m most excited about working together to ‘Be The Best,’ but also discovering what else is great about Ottumwa and making connections to the community.”