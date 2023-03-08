OTTUMWA — Ask about anyone, and Skip Stevens was one of those politicians that could bridge the gap between the past and present.
Now, that gap is a void that might be impossible to fill.
Stevens, who served almost eight years on the Ottumwa City Council after a 45-year career as a city employee, died in the early morning hours Tuesday at 81 according to an obituary. He had resigned his seat on the council in August 2021 because of health reasons.
"Everybody comes into a city council position ignorant, that they know more than they actually do. I was one of them, but Skip was unique," current council member Marc Roe said Wednesday, having served with Stevens for five years. "I would venture to guess no one had the depth of knowledge of the city, and how the city operated, the way he did.
"And one of the things I appreciated about him was there was never a time I couldn't call that man," he said. "And he would stop what he was doing and explain to me as much as I needed explained, in a way that I needed it explained."
Lew "Skip" Stevens was born July 7, 1941, in Ottumwa, and graduated from Ottumwa High School in 1960. He then began a long career with the city, starting in 1961 and retiring as the public works superintendent in 2006. He then was elected to the city council in 2013.
"We had a close working relationship. If either one of us had a concern, we would not hesitate to call each other," said former Wapello County supervisor and Ottumwa mayor Jerry Parker, who worked in the parks department while Stevens was in public works. "Skip and I were good friends and acquaintances for 50 years, but that doesn't mean we were alike."
Parker pointed out one instance when, as a supervisor, the county wanted to institute a minimum wage increase, but Stevens led the effort to turn it back.
"He voted against it. We disagreed, but it never affected our relationship," Parker said. "Skip wasn't afraid to say no to no matter who it was because it felt it was the right thing to do.
"He had a wealth of knowledge, and experience that no one could touch," he said. "That just doesn't happen anymore."
Roe mentioned Stevens "was out every single day, driving around seeing how things can be better in the community, and trying to fix even just the little stuff."
"All of us care about the community, but absolutely none of us are tied to the community the way Skip was," he said. "I had a conversation with him right before he submitted his resignation. He didn't want to stop, but he really didn't have a choice. That was a very hard decision for him."
Stevens was also one of the last of the politicians who took pride in presenting facts and letting them stand on their own to guide his decisions. It was a style that could be construed as gruff, but also a style associated with vast experience.
"I never met anyone that didn't know the man. There were a lot of people that didn't like his opinion on something, but in the time I worked with him, I don't know of a single person who didn't respect him," Roe said. "To me, that says a lot about the legacy of Skip. He gave his entire adult life to the City of Ottumwa, and I think we need to really appreciate that fact. He raised his family here, and he's probably one of the most caring people I've ever worked with."
Roe said he last spoke with Stevens "three or four weeks ago." If he was in ill health then, "he hid it well," Roe said.
"Skip was and will continue to be a pillar of this community," Roe said. "He's an example of what people should strive to be. We lost an incredible citizen."
Stevens is survived by his wife of 62 years, Alberta, as well as two children, four grandchildren and two great-granddaughters.
