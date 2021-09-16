The Ottumwa Courier and Oskaloosa Herald are preparing a joint magazine publication for the holiday season. But we need help from our readers.
We are planning on including sections on community holiday events, toy and gift drives, and community dinners from mid-November through the end of the year. If you or your organization is planning such an event in Wapello, Mahaska, Appanoose, Marion, Monroe, Davis, Jefferson, Keokuk or Van Buren County, please send information to tgoldizen@ottumwacourier.com for consideration for publication pending space allowance.
Additionally, those with holiday-themed photos are welcome to submit them to the same email address for consideration for the cover photo. Credit would be given to the photographer.
Due to an extended design and print timeframe for publication in mid-November, submissions are due for consideration by Oct. 8.