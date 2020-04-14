OTTUMWA — On Tuesday, county supervisors and County Engineer Jeff Skalberg met to discuss approval of new equipment purchase for the secondary roads department.
Skalberg gave the supervisors some proposals for purchasing new motor graders. The first is a two-year option that consists of purchasing two new motor graders every two years. The equipment will be 8 years old or less and is supposed to “reduce an overall maintenance repair cost.”
Supervisor Jerry Parker was skeptical of the two-year proposal.
“The first two year ones — I’m not for those,” Parker said. “That means we will have a five-year loan to a two-year program … I don’t really want to create that kind of debt. We should stick with kind of what we’ve been doing.”
The other was the five-year proposal. Every five years the county would purchase three motor graders. The equipment would be traded in at 15 years old and the secondary roads department would be responsible for the last seven years of maintenance repair costs before trade. “This will most likely include replacement of at least one motor and one transmission between 12 and 14 years old,” the proposal wrote.
Parker thought about heading in a different direction, stating that two new graders could be purchased and one refurbished. He wasn’t sure about approving of purchasing equipment just yet.
“We’re buying two and refurbishing one,” Parker said. “There’s changes. We can say we’re going to do one of these, but we’re not really approving it yet because we need to send it to the bonding attorney because [with] like the refurbishing — we can’t do that under a lease purchase. The renovation can’t be done under the lease purchase.”
“With your guys’ approval, what I’m looking for is which way of these do we want to go,” Skalberg explained, “and then once I know that then I will go with that information and go to the supplier and work it that way for us. I can talk to the banks and see what we can actually get … we are having pretty good results with CAT and John Deere.”
“The reason why I recommended the two-year program was so that it could not get older than eight years before we traded it,” Skalberg added. “With the five year — no machine will get older than 15 years before trade. We will probably end up seeing at least two motors and or transmissions in that time period.”
Eventually the supervisors thought buying one CAT grader and renovating one John Deere grader would be best.
“My suggestion would be get one CAT and get one John Deere,” Parker said. “I think before we really talk to the vendors about the interest in that. First thing we should do is send this to our bonding attorney and say our wishes are to buy a CAT and renovate a John Deere.
“I make that motion that we — this is not the motion to buy it and all that — but to proceed in that direction so we can get that to the bonding attorney,” Parker added.