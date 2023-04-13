OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Board of Supervisors approved the secondary roads department's five-year construction plan during its meeting Thursday at the courthouse.
The plan doesn't feature many changes, and can be updated accordingly, county engineer Jeff Skalberg said. The plan runs through fiscal year 2028, and only includes construction, not maintenance.
The next two fiscal years will see work on 87th Street to Monroe-Wapello Road, a 10.3-mile, multi-phase project. Next year will be culvert repairs, followed by a repaving of the highway in fiscal year 2025. The supervisors in a work session after the meeting discussed the potential bonding of a few projects together, but that is further down the road.
"There's no real changes. We moved Kirkville Road (fiscal year 2025) up a few years, some other roads back a few," Skalberg said.
One of the key projects in the near term is the reconstruction of Monroe-Wapello Road to just south of Blakesburg, about a four-mile project. Skalberg has applied for a $3 million state grant, but had to extend the scope of the project beyond the Canadian Pacific-Kansas City Southern railroad tracks to get through the second round of the application process.
However, the largest project will be the Eldon bridge over the Des Moines River, which is expected to take two years to build. Replacement of that bridge will likely come toward the end of the five-year cycle.
"I'm not saying that's going to get done in five years, but we have to start planning for it now," Skalberg said.
Other projects in the plan include an asphalt overlay on Sycamore Road, as well as resurfacing of Little Soap Road.
In other business:
— The supervisors approved an agreement between the sheriff's office and City of Eddyville to provide law enforcement services. The county increased the city's fee 10%, and Eddyville will pay $54,067 per year. The contract is effective July 1 and runs through June 30, 2025.
— The supervisors agreed to an agreement where secondary roads work hours would temporarily be from 6 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The shift would be to four, 10-hour days rather than the current five, eight-hour days. If the union contract is amended, it would start Memorial Day and last through Labor Day.
Supervisor Brian Morgan wondered if the department couldn't be split, with one half working Monday-Thursday and the other Tuesday-Friday.
"They still have a three-day weekend, but every two weeks, there will be a four-day weekend," he said. "At least if something comes up (on a Friday), you still have someone there and not worrying about overtime."
Skalberg said he asked those in the department about a four-day week, and "the overwhelming result was Monday through Thursday."
"I've never asked about alternating, but a few people have brought that up," he said. "But I don't necessarily know if the union would go for that under this current contract. That might be something to look at for the next one."
"I don't have a problem with four 10s," Morgan said. "We can try it for this year, and if it doesn't work out, we don't have to do it next year."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.