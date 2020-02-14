OTTUMWA — County supervisors will decide next week if contractor Tim Wright can continue with county projects. Wright failed to have 6052 Madison Ave. cleaned up by a date set in the contract he had with the county.
Wright started the project last September and was supposed to complete the project by October 11, 2019 cleaning up wood, removing debris and digging up concrete.
Wright asked supervisors for extensions in the fall, but still did not complete the project. At a meeting a few weeks ago, Wright said, he could not complete the project because of the weather.
“Then comes November and I still couldn’t work on it and that’s when the weather came in,” he said, “and I couldn’t continue working on it because of the snow. [It] came in and that’s what led to all these additional days and also had to work on other projects. That’s why it took additional time with it being muddy and everything, too… there just wasn’t anything I could do with equipment getting stuck.”
After that, supervisors told him to get the project done by mid-February. Supervisor Jerry Parker said he still didn’t get it done. Parker said the supervisors will have to decide whether to penalize him by disallowing Wright from county projects for five years.
“I’ve been out there over the last several years and would not have recognized that there were piles of concrete,” Parker said, “we got some issues and [he] did some extra work that he didn’t think he had to do.”
“I’m just not sure he devoted as much time to the project that he should have,” Parker added. “I think there are some penalties that need to be paid. I’m not sure where that fine line is, what happens when you work for the county is that you may have caused yourself a problem where you can’t do more work for the county. We really just have to be thinking hard on what to do.”