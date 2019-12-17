OTTUMWA — Indian Hills requested $50,000 to go toward their health simulation lab. Different organizations and county supervisors were able to fulfill that request with organizations contributing $22,500 and County Supervisors planning to give $27,500 by mid-January.
Jill Budde, Indian Hills executive dean of career and workforce education, and Foundation and Development Executive Director Blaire Siems said they’ve received an overwhelming amount of support from the different partners. The supervisors gave a letter of support for the simulation project.
Supervisor Brian Morgan asked Budde if she saw any shortcomings in finishing the project. Budde said no.
As it stands, Budde, said they will repurpose the Rosenman Center adjacent to the Rural Health Simulation Center. The lab is in the advanced technology center, but since health science students don’t practice there, they will move to the Rosenman Center. The goal is to use the building for the next 10 to 15 years.
“There is really, I would say little to no risk of simulation stopping or closing,” Budde said. “It’s not its own program. It’s a supplement to all the health sciences programs at Indian Hills. The purpose is to help students learn in a safe environment when patients are not at risk because the mannequins are very realistic, but you can’t kill them.”
“The college has the resources to backfill where we would need to,” Budde added, “the opportunity if we’re able to purchase the equipment using these funds it keeps us having to wait a year or two to finish equipping the space. We have funding to construct and remodel the space. These funds are helping us to purchase the simulators themselves.”
Budde said the project should start in mid-February and be finished by mid-May. The simulation lab should be open for their summer term in June.
“Simulation also assures each student is competent in their skills prior to graduating and entering the workforce because every student experience guaranteed patient scenarios at each level of education,” part of the letter of support for the simulation lab said. “This means a safer and more well-rounded professional for the patients in Wapello County. Access to affordable and state-of-the-art education is critical in Southeast Iowa with above average poverty levels, so the supervisors are happy to support projects that will provide benefits to the members of our community.”