OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Board of Supervisors approved the purchase of seven cameras for various areas in the county, but the supervisors themselves seemed open to more, or at least moving what was originally proposed.
Cameras would be installed at the Wapello Building and courthouse parking lots, but also for the courthouse elevator, American Gothic House and Agency City Hall.
County information technology director Paul Culver wanted to give the board an idea of what it would cost for the cameras, which to the broader discussion.
"I think we've kind of come to the conclusion that these aren't for watching people. They're just for security," Culver said. "I've kind of set up that way so that our camera system can't get hacked."
Attention turned toward repositioning the camera in the courthouse's back parking lot, since many employees are using that while the front steps to the courthouse was repaired.
Supervisor Darren Batterson said increased security, specifically in the form of cameras, was a topic during the courthouse security commission meeting.
"We haven't finalized anything yet, and everything depends on the budget," Batterson said.
There are areas of the courthouse where there aren't cameras, such as the main entrance for citizens make court appearances. There are cameras on the second floor by the auditor's and treasurer's office, but only to the elevator, and not beyond.
"(That area where people congregate for court) is one of the area's we were talking about in the meeting," Batterson said.
Culver said wiring would have be run to that area, but added that a camera at the Wapello Building would help county employees know if they were getting their tires chalked as they have to move their vehicles every two hours.
The cost of the seven cameras would be just over $6,000, and supervisor Brian Morgan recommended Culver take it out of his budget to pay for them.
"If we have to amend it next year, we can," he said.
In other business:
— The supervisors read a settlement agreement with Christopher Bettin, a former Ottumwa/Wapello County Solid Waste Landfill Supervisor, for $45,000.
The county, City of Ottumwa and the solid waste commission were defendants in a suit by Bettin, who was terminated in 2021 after requiring shoulder surgery, being diagnosed with COVID-19 and suffering from subsequent "seizure-like" symptoms. In his suit, he accused all three entities of wrongful termination, discrimination and hostile workplace environment because of his disability.
The city read its portion of the settlement agreement during its meeting Tuesday, while the solid waste commission did so Monday.
"It was on a recommendation of our counsel to settle, even though none of us like it sometimes. It's just the way the system works," supervisor Brian Morgan said.
— The supervisors approved an agreement with BNSF Railway to smooth the Ashland Road crossing in Agency. The railroad is responsible for two feet outside of each track, while the county will work 50 feet outside of that right of way on each side of the tracks. The county also will have to pay for flaggers.
