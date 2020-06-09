OTTUMWA — County supervisors saw increases in the fiscal 2020 budgets for multiple departments Tuesday. Did that mean each department spent more than they usually did?
Supervisor Jerry Parker said no.
“It should be noted that because there’s increases in the budget doesn’t necessarily mean they overspent,” Parker said. “They could have got a grant or other funding during the year that we didn’t budget, didn’t know about in the beginning.”
Departments from the Board of Supervisors to secondary roads had increases in their budgets.
“So the law requires that if you’re going to spend that [money on resources for different departments] you have to let the public know ‘we’ve got more money during the year and here’s what we spent,’” Parker explained. “These are not overspending, it’s increased spending — in a good way.”
Parker also brought up a property in Wapello County that has been declared a nuisance for several years. He visited the property this weekend and said it was “the worst this weekend that it’s ever been.” Parker wrote an email to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources telling them about the site.
“I reminded the DNR that last November I got a letter from the [United States Environmental Protection Agency] EPA saying that the DNR was ready to institute monetary damages for failure to clean up the site,” Parker said, “and I ask them ‘why haven’t you done it?’ The gravel roads out there were — the smoke was just covering it. When you drive down the road [the smoke] wasn’t just contained to the site. The individuals out there started calling the DNR on Friday. [It’s] a bad situation.”
It’s unclear as to what will happen to the property. Parker said he’ll continue to stay in touch with the DNR.
Supervisors also canvassed votes from last week’s primary election. The process did not change the outcomes.